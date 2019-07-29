Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.74.

Shares of EW opened at $212.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $134.53 and a 1 year high of $219.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $53,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,354.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $5,870,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,732.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,691 shares of company stock worth $27,365,639. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 202,248 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 403.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

