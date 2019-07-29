Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Set at $73.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been given a $73.00 target price by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Edison International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.45.

EIX stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.24. 676,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 81,976 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,394,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,035,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Edison International by 101.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

