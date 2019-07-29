Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Update

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,700 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 3,515,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

In other news, Director James C. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,303.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $1,079,832 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 147,982 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,045,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $33,544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $10,200,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.60. 434,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $546.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

