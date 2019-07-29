Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given a $23.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.44.

ECHO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 17,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $553.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.60 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

