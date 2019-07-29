Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given a $23.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.44.
ECHO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 17,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
