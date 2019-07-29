Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Eaton Vance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Eaton Vance has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eaton Vance to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $411.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on EV shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America set a $24.00 price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $165,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

