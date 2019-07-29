Eaton (ETN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Eaton has set its Q2 guidance at $1.45-1.55 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $5.72-6.02 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82. Eaton has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

In other news, Director Olivier Leonetti acquired 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.