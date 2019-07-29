Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,713. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $87.69 and a 12-month high of $121.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $104,401.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,349,588.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.