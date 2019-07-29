Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.22. Eastgroup Properties posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastgroup Properties.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.03.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $87.69 and a one year high of $121.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $104,401.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,349,588.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

