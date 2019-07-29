EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Nike comprises 4.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,507,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,074,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,263,116,000 after purchasing an additional 796,906 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Nike by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,494,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 452,952 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Nike by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 49,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,430. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

