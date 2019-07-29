Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:DRA.UN)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE DRA.UN traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,269. The firm has a market cap of $559.98 million and a P/E ratio of 69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust has a 12 month low of C$5.90 and a 12 month high of C$7.79.

In other Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust news, Director James George Eaton sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$41,579.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,731.06. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,566,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,252,455. Insiders acquired a total of 421,800 shares of company stock worth $3,258,809 in the last 90 days.

About Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

