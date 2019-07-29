Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:DRA.UN)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE DRA.UN traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,269. The firm has a market cap of $559.98 million and a P/E ratio of 69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust has a 12 month low of C$5.90 and a 12 month high of C$7.79.

In other Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust news, Director James George Eaton sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total transaction of C$41,579.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,731.06. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,566,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,252,455. Insiders acquired a total of 421,800 shares of company stock worth $3,258,809 in the last 90 days.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

