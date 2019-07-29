DRAX Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of DRAX Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRXGY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.83 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS DRXGY opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86. DRAX Grp PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire; and develops open-cycle gas turbine projects.

