Drax Group (LON:DRX) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 304 ($3.97) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 312 ($4.08).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Macquarie raised shares of AGL Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 351.13 ($4.59).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 309.40 ($4.04) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.57. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65). The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

In other Drax Group news, insider John Baxter acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £18,830 ($24,604.73). Also, insider Andy Skelton acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.33) per share, with a total value of £49,650 ($64,876.52). Insiders have bought 38,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,500 over the last three months.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.