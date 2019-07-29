Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Position Reduced by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Dover accounts for about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.1% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Dover by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 415,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 101,970 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,232.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,510,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.76.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

