Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,337 shares during the quarter. Domtar accounts for approximately 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.71% of Domtar worth $20,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Domtar by 5,973.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 782,433 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Domtar by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Domtar by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.71. 9,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,310. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.94. Domtar Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $54.50.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Domtar’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFS. DA Davidson upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Vertical Group lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on Domtar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on WPX Energy from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.31.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

