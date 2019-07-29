Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, CEO William Iv O’dowd acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,176. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $14.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 7.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Agilysys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dolphin Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.17.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

