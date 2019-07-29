Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.58. Dollarama shares last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 102,948 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cascades to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.00.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion and a PE ratio of 29.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$828.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$803.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.35, for a total value of C$580,148.40. Also, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.68, for a total transaction of C$3,477,691.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,965.80. Insiders sold 114,000 shares of company stock worth $5,664,377 over the last quarter.

About Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.