Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $51.48

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.34, but opened at $51.48. Dmc Global shares last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 14,888 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadwind Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other Dmc Global news, insider Ian Grieves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $103,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,885.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,981.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,828 shares of company stock worth $474,481. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Dmc Global by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Dmc Global by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dmc Global by 4,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dmc Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

