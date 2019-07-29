Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.89 and last traded at C$8.91, 53,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 100,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.92.

The stock has a market cap of $401.12 million and a PE ratio of -8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.81.

About Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

