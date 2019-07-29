Dinero Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Dinero has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dinero has a market capitalization of $5,200.00 and approximately $193.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

