Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Up 0.8%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €25.08 ($29.16) and last traded at €25.08 ($29.16), approximately 82,570 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.88 ($28.93).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEQ. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €0.00 ($0.00) target price on shares of KWS Saat and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.19 ($36.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €25.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

