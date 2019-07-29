Deutsche Bank Reiterates GBX 1,575 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of TLOU Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,632.18 ($21.33).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,705.60 ($22.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,613.63. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($20.49) per share, with a total value of £7,181.44 ($9,383.82). Also, insider Vivienne Cox acquired 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,654 ($21.61) per share, with a total value of £7,178.36 ($9,379.80). Insiders bought 916 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,771 over the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

