Deutsche Bank Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.56 ($90.19).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €79.24 ($92.14) on Friday. Schneider Electric has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.26.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

