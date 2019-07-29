Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Britvic to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Britvic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 940.58 ($12.29).

Get Britvic alerts:

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 908.50 ($11.87) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 892.01. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.