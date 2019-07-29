Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.10 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DBK. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.22 ($8.40).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.12 ($8.28) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.61. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.