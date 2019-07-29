Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Visteon (NYSE:VC) a $64.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price objective on Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Exantas Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.70. 176,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,831. Visteon has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $122.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.55 million. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo bought 4,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.76 per share, for a total transaction of $195,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry James Wilson bought 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Visteon by 76.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Visteon by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.