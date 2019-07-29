Deutsche Bank Analysts Give MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) a $25.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.03 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.80.

MXL stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,749. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $76,540.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 36,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $789,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 108,920 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

