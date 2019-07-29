Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) a $70.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $422,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,413 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

