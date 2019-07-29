Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €15.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.20 ($21.16).

CA opened at €17.93 ($20.84) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.34. Carrefour has a 12-month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 12-month high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

