Denny’s (DENN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Denny’s to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $984,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John William Dillon sold 10,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $199,326.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,110 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,497. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

