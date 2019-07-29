Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Delphi Energy Corp (TSE:DEE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.14. Delphi Energy shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 32,856 shares traded.

DEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Delphi Energy from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.65 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.35 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Delphi Energy Corp will post 0.0722581 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Energy Company Profile (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

