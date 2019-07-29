Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DKL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.34. 39,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,551. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $814.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $152.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,208.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

