Deer Park Road Management Comp Sells 25,000 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 213,137 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $2,570,432.22.

On Monday, July 1st, Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 9,780 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $119,609.40.

Shares of NYSE RESI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 111,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,617. Front Yard Residential Corp has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.37). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RESI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 47.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Front Yard Residential by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

