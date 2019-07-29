Debitum Price Tops $0.0032 (DEB)

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, Debitum has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. One Debitum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Debitum has a market cap of $646,962.00 and $32,729.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Debitum Token Profile

Debitum’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,645,716 tokens. The official message board for Debitum is blog.debitum.network . Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork . Debitum’s official website is debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Debitum Token Trading

Debitum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Debitum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

