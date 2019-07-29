Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

DAC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843. Danaos has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.29. Danaos had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaos will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

