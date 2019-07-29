D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Update

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,857,200 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 13,358,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DHI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. 3,614,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,750. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $79.00 price target on LGI Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Dow Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.66 to $37.30 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 873.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 64.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 268.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.