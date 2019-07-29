Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Director Buys $10,466.40 in Stock

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $10,466.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,380.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 million, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.09% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

