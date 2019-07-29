Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Set at $100.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) received a $100.00 price objective from research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFR. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $100.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $73.00 price objective on Emcor Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE CFR traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.46. 452,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $114.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $360.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 39.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 14,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $1,448,141.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,283.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $1,211,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.