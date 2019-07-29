CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 647,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:CTS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,676. CTS has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $120.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 4.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CTS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CTS by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in CTS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

