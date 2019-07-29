CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SNS Securities cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.74. 254,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.39. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

