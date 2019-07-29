Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.32 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $663.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.63 or 0.06232852 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00049339 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,353,534 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.