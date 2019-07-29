Crowdholding 24-Hour Volume Reaches $813.00 (YUP)

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, Crowdholding has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One Crowdholding token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowdholding has a market cap of $53,861.00 and $813.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowdholding alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.61 or 0.05968021 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00049686 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Crowdholding

YUP is a token. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,059,524 tokens. The official website for Crowdholding is www.crowdholding.com . The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crowdholding’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdholding . Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Crowdholding

Crowdholding can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowdholding should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowdholding using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowdholding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowdholding and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.