Critical Analysis: VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) vs. Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of East Asia pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and Bank of East Asia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR $11.97 billion 1.51 $807.80 million $1.33 21.99 Bank of East Asia $3.79 billion 2.15 $830.55 million $0.26 11.19

Bank of East Asia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR. Bank of East Asia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and Bank of East Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 6.00% 20.10% 5.17% Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and Bank of East Asia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bank of East Asia 1 1 0 0 1.50

Summary

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR beats Bank of East Asia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services. Its products and services include syndicated loans, trade finance, deposit-taking, foreign currency savings, remittances, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, retail investment services, mandatory provident fund services, Renminbi services, foreign exchange margin trading services, and general and life insurance services. The company also provides corporate lending and loan syndication, asset based lending, commercial lending, and securities lending; wealth management services, including private banking, trust, and portfolio management services, as well as investment solutions; treasury services and securities dealing services; and domestic and international services. In addition, it offers trustee, asset management, corporate secretarial, property investment, business consultancy, Internet banking, securities broking, and nominee, as well as provides business, corporate, and investor services. The company operates approximately 220 outlets in Hong Kong and the rest of Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

