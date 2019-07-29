Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 27,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 13,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

