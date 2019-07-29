Creditbit Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $288.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. Creditbit has a total market capitalization of $61,368.00 and $288.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditbit has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditbit token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditbit alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.01112366 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000984 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

Creditbit (CRYPTO:CRB) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.