Credit Acceptance (CACC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post earnings of $8.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.35 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 46.00%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Credit Acceptance to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $494.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.27. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $356.12 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 31.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.67.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

