Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stake Reduced by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,122.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,182,000 after acquiring an additional 432,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $30,458,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $24,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,054,000 after acquiring an additional 144,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $18,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $428,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,116,899 shares of company stock valued at $191,482,548. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.96.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.92. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

