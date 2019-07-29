Cowen Analysts Give Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) a $108.00 Price Target

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) has been assigned a $108.00 price objective by investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Longbow Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $98.00 target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.89.

RS traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,926. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,038,329.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,772.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $2,295,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,455 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

