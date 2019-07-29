Countinghouse Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (CHT)

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Countinghouse has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Countinghouse has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Countinghouse token can now be bought for $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.05873866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000191 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001171 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Countinghouse Profile

Countinghouse (CHT) is a token. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd . Countinghouse’s official website is www.countinghousefund.com

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Countinghouse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Countinghouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

