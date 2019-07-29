Cosmos Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $112.29 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $688.81 million and approximately $112.29 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00037375 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Coinone, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X (FX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005997 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00138514 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005359 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000612 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00048313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002593 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

