Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-0.51 for the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.01-2.05 EPS.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $27.00. 966,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,246. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $148.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.89 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Tableau Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $97,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,776.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

